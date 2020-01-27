Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

THE Ovie of Oghara kingdom in Ethiope West local government area of Delta State, HRM Noble Eshemitan, Orefe III, Monday described the Amotekun security outfit by the South-Western governors as a necessity for crime prevention in Nigeria.

The monarch also applauded leaders of the South-South, South-East and Middle-Belt for applauding the initiative saying, “these moves and support by the regional blocks appears to be part of the restructuring to achieve a more secured regions as being proposed by PANDEF, Afenifere, Ohaneze and the middle belt groups.”

Orefe III while harping on the importance of Amotekun as a security outfit in the country, disclosed that “Boko Haram, kidnapping for ransom, robberies and other crime have for years now become a thorn in the flesh of the Nigerian government.”

He said: “These crimes, judging from their recurrence and prevalence, are quite clearly beyond the Nigerian Police to hand to the extent that the army and other armed forces have been deployed to combat the crime or the ‘war’.

“We have witnessed statements of government officials and security chiefs that the insurgents or criminals have been crushed and their capacity drastically reduced, however, there abound several news and reports of more devastating actions unleashed by the insurgents.

“It therefore shows that we have not dealt any meaningful blow on the criminals. What’s then is wrong in the fight against the insurgents? It is this question that is agitating nationalists to find solution to support the efforts of the federal government in this lingering struggle against insurgents.

“It is against the background of the forgoing that I see the emergence of Amotekun by the south west region of Nigeria as a necessity. The leaders shouldn’t fold their hands and do nothing as it is a necessity for survival or else more loved ones will be lost and the pain will continue to be devastating.

“Amotekun, I believe, is a grass root crime fighting. The crime fighters are the locals who are familiar with the terrain, language and the local people unlike the police who are not from the locality. When strangers come around the Amotekun will quickly identify them.

“However, Amotekun need to operate in a manner that provides synergy and support for the Nigerian Police. I expect in the months ahead, that there will be a formal interaction and alliances with the Nigerian police to clear any operational bottleneck or mistrust.”

Vanguard

