BREAKING: Amotekun: FG, South West Govs agree

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government and Governors of the South West States Thursday agreed that necessary legal instruments will be put in place by each of the States to give legal backing to the initiative and address all issues concerning the regulation of the security structure on the establishment of the regional security outfit, Amotekun.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with the South West Governors and the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami as well as the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja after the expanded National Economic Council, NEC, meeting.

ALSO READ:

Recall that the AGF had declared the regional security initiative of the South West Governors aimed at curbing security challenges in the zone as illegal.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently announced that his administration was coming up with Community Policing policy to fight the insecurity in the polity.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: