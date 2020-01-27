Amotekun best for security of lives, property, Ex- militant leaders declare

Kindly Share This Story:

Urge governors of Niger-Delta to replicate feat in region

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–EX-Niger Delta militants leaders have thrown their weight behind the formation of internal security outfit by governors of South West geopolitical zones of the country, saying it was long overdue.

To this end,they have tasked governors of the Niger Delta states to immediately establish internal security architecture in the region, saying it was the best way to go if the security problems pervading the country must be tackled headlong.

Speaking under the aegis of National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators,NCNDE,they declared the recently established Western Security Network, codenamed:”Amotekun”,was the best option for the security of lives and property in the country.

Leader of the group, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro,at a press statement in Abuja’s,Monday, applauded the idea of the newly established community based security outfit by the governors of South-Western Nigeria, code named Amotekun noting that it was the best way to go in helping the conventional security apparatus succeed in the war against crimes and criminalities in Nigeria.

Akpodoro,whose statement came after a meeting of the leaders of the coalition and some other carefully selected critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta project,held in Abuja,said Nigerians have suffered enough in the hands of criminals occasioned by what he described as “imperfections inherent in the nation’s security architecture.”

The group,according to the statement,noted that “Amotekun will fill the gap of security lacuna for the conventional security agencies.”

“With great concern, the Coalition noted some avoidable security lapses that have caused damages across the regions saying a community based security system has always being the cry of the Akpodoro-led group but for inexplicable reasons the federal government didn’t act wondering why it took this long for such idea he described as noble to receive the nod of the governments across tears,” the state said.

Ii added:”The menace of criminal herdsmen and blood thirsty bandit would have been nipped in the bud of the government had risen to the occasion long before now as he called the creators of Amotekun to give teeth to bite for crimes to be a thing of the past in the country.”

Akpodoro called on the governors in the Niger Delta region to as a matter of urgency put such security structure in place to reduce, if not exterminate crimes from the region especially mopping the region of small arms. There are more crimes he said, in the delta than elsewhere in Nigeria and it can be stopped with an outfit such as Amotekun.

Pointedly, Akpodoro who doubles as the leader of the Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC noted that the delta region was long overdue for community based security so that the inhabitants of the region can sleep with their two eyes closed.

According to him,”a situation whereby residents were kidnapped by commercial hostage takers everyday at times with connivance of conventional security agencies as have been proven overtime should be discouraged by establishing albeit lawfully security organisation that will complement the efforts of the diligent law enforcement agencies. ”

He further said:”If one is not afraid of kidnappers then, armed robbers will come, ditto petty thieves and oil and gas pipeline vandals. All of these are the menaces we face in that region as a people and the time has come for the governors in the Niger Delta to brainstorm and come up with a workable security framework that will clean our region of criminals for the people to heave sigh of relieve.

“We have suffered for too long, we have paid enough ransom to hostage takers, petty thieves have broken into our homes enough, the time has come for us to take up the challenge of securing our region and we shall succeed where the security agencies fail because we know our terrain much better than a stranger posted there from distance.”

He urged leaders of thought in the region to rise to the challenge and eschew partisan interest while putting the outfit in place.

