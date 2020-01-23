Amotekun as our agent of defence ―Akintoye

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

Leader of the World Yoruba Congress, WYC, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, disagreed with the AGF saying Amotekun has come to stay.

Akintoye said: “We the Yoruba have the instrument for defending our safety properties, our towns, villages and farmlands against any external aggression.

“We cannot lie down and wait until we are overrun and destroyed. So, we have Amotekun as our agent of defence. If the AGF, Malami, feels it is illegal, let him go to court and the Yoruba will meet him with full legal strength. We already have the instrument with which we will use to defend ourselves.”

Also, National President of Agbekoya Farmers’ Association, Aare Aremu Okikiola, warned the south-west governors not to back down on Amotekun saying the group is ready to protect the region from marauding herdsmen who terrorise the zone.

The Agbekoya leader said: “Whether the Federal Government likes it or not, Amotekun has come to stay, it is an outfit that will protect the South West from marauding herdsmen. It is unfortunate that the South-West governors are good dragging on the matter and allowing the Federal Government to treat them like kids.

When Hisbah and the civilian JTF were to be set up in the North, did the Federal Government raise an eyebrow? So, why are they against Amotekun in the South West?

The secret here is that Miyetti Allah Cattle breeders know that most of their members are criminals and are the ones perpetuating evil in the South West that is why it is opposed to Amotekun.

Their leaders are afraid that their secrets will be leaked if Amotekun is allowed to see the light of day. Amotekun will protect the farmers, especially in the South West from these marauding herdsmen who go about destroying farmlands, maiming and raping women in the forests.

“Our governors must not allow themselves to be intimidated or harassed the Federal Government. If the governors are not ready or want to back down, we the Agbekoya Farmers are ready to protect the South West from these marauding herdsmen.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: