Amotekun: Adams tasks S-west monarchs, State Assemblies to pass operational laws

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, Sunday, called on traditional rulers in the South-West of Nigeria, to throw their weight behind the Western Nigerian Security Network, known as “Operation Amotekun”, to see the light of the day.

Adams, who made the call, said that it was obvious that since the launch of the project, crimes being perpetrated in the zone is gradually going into extinction, hence, the need to ensure the permanent existence of Amotekun in the region.

He equally called on south west state House of Assemblies to pass it into law within two weeks like what had happened in some northern states on Hisbah commission and civilian JTF in Bornu state.

“As we can see and observe, since the launch of Amotekun few weeks ago, criminal activities is gradually going into oblivion, examples include kidnapping, invasion of farmland and other social vices. The existence of Amotekun is now the beginning of wisdom”, he said.

Iba Adams also argued that the Minister and Attorney General, Malami goofed to have described Amotekun as an illegal security outfit, when similar security outfits such as Hisbah operates in Nassarawa, Kano and Katsina States

He emphasized that the Minister has no moral justification to discredit Amotekun, at the expense of similar network operational in the North, stressing that, if he found Amotekun illegal, he should also admit same for Hisbah in the North

Adams, however, advised the South West Governors not to go to court, but rather the Minister should go to court and pronounced that, Amotekun is not a legal security network, as much as he was silence on the Hisbah in the North

Reacting to Balarabe Musa’s comments on Amotekun, the Aare Ona Kakanfo also pointed out that, the fear of the North is that, the existence of Amotekun will jeorpadise their conquest agenda, stressing that the Northern leaders are not for good governance, but conquest agenda.

‘Let me say this clearly, the emergence of Amotekun is the beginning of of wisdom, and the fear of the Northern oligarchy is that, the existence of Amotekun may jeopardise their conquest agenda. They are not for good governance, but interested in their plan towards conquest agenda”

Adams raised some questions for Balarade Musa, saying; the Hisbah in the North, Civilian JTF is it plot to established Arewa Republic? Since criminal Fulanis have been killing people for the past four years , even when they overrun Falae’s farmland, has he come to pay condolence visit to Olu Falae, as his friend or make a statement of condolence to the South West?

‘As a former Governor in Nigeria, when has he become spokesman for the North, that he is now addicted to condemning any good initiative from the South West. It is on record that, he is the only former Governor in Nigeria, who operates a one man show, has no aide, he has no followership’.

‘On comment on OPC from the North, the Aareonakakanfo said:

“We are pleased because, the fear of OPC on the criminals in the North is the beginning of wisdom. Their fear in the North is that, OPC will not compromise on the security situation.

On celebration of his second anniversary as Aare Ona Kakanfo, Adams expressed appreciation to all Yorubas within and outside the country with special ackwnoledgement to Governors Kayode Fayemi(Ekiti), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu(Ondo), Iku Baba Yeye Imperial Majesty,Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Arole Oodua, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Oba Olukare, and all the royal fathers, as well as other guests.

