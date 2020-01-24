Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Association for Human Development (AHD) Thursday described the South-West Security Network, codenamed: ‘Operation Amotekun’, as a solace to vulnerable women and children in the region.

President of the gender Non Governmental Organisation NGO, Mrs Folake Esan said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Esan said that the Amotekun initiative would curb the incessant attacks, which had been ravaging the zone.

According to her, many women have been raped and killed, while some have had parts of their bodies removed by ritualists.

“Many have become widows, while some young girls have had their innocence ripped off them by these wicked men.

“Our farmland and produce have been destroyed before they could be harvested and brought to the market, thus leaving agrarian investors with nothing to show for their investment,” she said.

Esan said that there were interior areas of the zone that needed policing, which, she said, Amotekun would do well to cover.

“If by the last report on the total number of police we have in Nigeria shows that the country is under-policed, then we believe that operation Amotekun will make up the deficit.

“We, the Women-led NGO, are rising and lending our voice to say that women and children in the South-West can now heave a huge sigh of relief because Amotekun is a timely solace to us, as our peace and joy will be guaranteed again.

“The initiative is not contrary to the law of the land and government must ensure the security of lives of its citizens and their property,” she stated.

Esan pointed out that if the civilian joint task force in the North-East was not illegal, then the Amotekun initiative should not be termed illegal.

According to her,” Amotekun is just an initiative aimed at protecting the lives of the citizens.

She appealed to the Federal Government and security agencies to rally support for Operation Amotekun, which, she said, was to ensure peaceful living for all Nigerians residing in the zone.

According to her “Indeed, our governors in the South-West and other leaders, who have joined force together to create a peaceful force like Amotekun, should be appreciated,”

