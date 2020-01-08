Kindly Share This Story:

…Air Peace yet to cancel

By Lawani Mikairu

Following the Notice To Airmen, NOTAM, issued by United States of America, USA, Federal Aviation Administration to civil airline operators to avoid flying to or across, or using the airspace of Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, commercial airlines across the world have announced the cancellation of flights to these states. This warning is coming following the USA killing of Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani, last Friday. Tensions in the Middle East has risen following his death, with Iran vowing revenge.

However, Nigeria’s only carrier going to the Middle East, Dubai, Air Peace airline told Vanguard that they have not announced the cancellation of their flight scheduled for Thursday to Dubai. As at the time of filing this report, the airline Communication Executive, Sterley Olisa said he will get back to Vanguard if they change their current decision

In the NOTAM, the FAA said: “The FAA will continue to closely monitor events in the Middle East. We will continue coordinating with our national security partners and sharing information with U.S. air carriers and foreign civil aviation authorities”.

When Vanguard contacted some of the foreign airlines operating from Nigeria to the Middle East, the communication consultants said they will abide by the decisions of their home countries headquarters. Several airlines Wednesday said they would be avoiding the announced volatile states.

Dubai-based Emirates Airline and its sister airline flydubai Wednesday cancelled flights to Baghdad. The announcements came after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against multiple bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq. Other airlines who said they would be avoiding Iranian airspace or cancelling flights in the wake of heightened tensions in the Middle East are Singapore, Qantas, China Airlines, Lufthansa and Malaysia Airlines.

Emirates and its sister airline flydubai before cancelling Wednesday’s flights to Baghdad, Iraq said: “We are carefully monitoring the developments and are in close contact with the relevant government authorities with regards to our flight operations, and will make further operational changes if required.”

In a statement to CNBC, Singapore Airlines said: “In view of the latest developments in the region, all SIA flights in and out of Europe are diverted from the Iranian airspace. We are monitoring the situation closely and will make the appropriate adjustments to our routes if necessary,” it added.

Taiwan’s China Airlines also said it will not fly over Iran or Iraq due to regional tensions. Australia’s major carrier, Qantas, said it “was adjusting flight paths in the Middle East to avoid airspace over Iran and Iraq and would reroute its QF9 and QF10 flights between London and Perth via Asia.

British Airways also said in a statement that it was in “constant contact” with partners around the world to assess security of its routes while German flag carrier, Lufthansa confirmed it had cancelled Wednesday’s flights to and from Tehran. “As soon as we have detailed information, we will decide if and when flight operations to/from Tehran and Erbil can be resumed,” it added.

The largest carrier in Taiwan, China Airlines, said in a statement to Reuters that it will continue to monitor the situation and adjust routes accordingly. Another Taiwanese airline, EVA Air and Malaysia Airlines also said they’re avoiding flying over Iran airspace, Reuters also reported.

VANGUARD

