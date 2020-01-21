Breaking News
Amaechi inspects Lagos-Ibadan rail project

Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday, embarked on routine tour/inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project.

Amaechi was accompanied on the inspection by the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde.

The minister noted that a large chunk of the rail line was in Oyo State.

The inspection kicked off from the Railway Mega Station in EbuteMetta to Apapa, Lagos and moved all the way to Ibadan, Oyo state.

The Lagos-Ibadan rail project was expected to be completed in February 2021 but was recently extended to April due to some unforeseen circumstances.

However, the seven smaller stations on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Rail Gauge corridor are yet to be completed, an issue the minister tackled during his last routine tour of the project.

