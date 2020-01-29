Alumni renovates dilapidated Awkunanaw Boys Arts studio

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

WHEN the 1983 set of Union Secondary School Awkunanaw Enugu formed a WhatsApp group in 2018, little did the Old Boys know that the online reunion would result to infrastructural improvement of their Alma mater.

One year after the alumni was formed, the dilapidated arts studio of the school, then known as Boys High School Awkunanaw, has now been remolded and handed over to the school Management to further strengthen study of art subjects in the school.

It was nostalgic for the Old Boys who left the school 35 years ago and were coming back to the school again after such a long time.

The Boys who are now men shared experiences of their school days, with particular reflection on how a thief that vandalized the building was caught at night, removing parts of the arts studio building.

President of the ’83 set, Mr. Thompson Obasi said “For over 35 years we left the school, some of us never met until we reunited through WhatsApp.

“From there we held a meeting, using Skype so that those outside the country could participate. The product of that our reunion is this arts studio building that we have renovated.”

Secretary of the group, Barrister Daniel Ozoifo recalled that ever since the set met themselves in the school in the 1978/79 session, they had remained as one family.

“We had disciplined teachers, but incidentally the structures we left behind we’re no longer the same on our coming back and we decided to give back to the Society that took care of us,” Ozoifo said.

Senior Prefect of the set, Mr. Christian Nwankwo said the renovation was a dramatic venture that was not preplanned since most of the mates did not have one another’s contacts.

“It was later that someone contacted by me and included me in the WhatsApp group, where a handful of our classmates were already fraternizing. The result is the completion of the project at the cost of N3.5 million and our Assembly today to hand it over to the management of our Alma Mater,” Nwankwo narrated.

Appreciating the gesture, Principal of the School, Venerable Ifeanyi Eze said the group demonstrated concern, noting that since the foundation of the school, 60 years ago; it had not been so favoured.

“I thank God for WhatsApp and for those who make positive use of WhatsApp,” Eze said.

The principal admonished students of the school to allow the school pass through them like the 1983 set, disclosing that the school authority has started inducting the students into Old Boys alumni.

Present Senior Prefect of the school, Master Albert Amebeobari expressed appreciation on behalf of students of the school, promising that his own set of alumni would perform even better than the 1983 set.

Some of the Old Boys presented to the school library some books they authored.

