Allegri ‘holding out for Man United job’ after capitulation against City

Max Allegri is still holding out for the Manchester United job, according to reports. The Italian boss is unemployed after leaving Juventus at the end of the last campaign but only after he lifted a fifth consecutive Serie A title.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, has come under pressure at United with his side suffering from inconsistency.

Man Utd currently sit fifth in the Premier League, five points off the Champions League places and a huge 27 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool.

And it was their first-half capitulation against arch-rivals Manchester City on Tuesday night that alarmed some fans with the Red Devils finding themselves 3-0 down within 38 minutes.

United eventually pulled one back through Marcus Rashford to make the final score 3-1 in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final – but it looks unlikely Man Utd will now progress.

And the Daily Mail claims that Allegri still ‘has his eye on the Manchester United job’ if it becomes available ‘in the coming months’.

The report adds that ‘Allegri has been holding off on an immediate return to management in the hope of eventually taking over at United’.

There was speculation in October, with Man Utd struggling eight games into the new season, that Allegri was ‘very close’ to agreeing a deal at Old Trafford.

Those rumours never materialized but the Daily Mail adds that Allegri is ‘the sort of high-profile candidate United would look to hire should Solskjaer leave’.

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

