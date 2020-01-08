Alleged scam: Shehu Sani leads EFCC’s operatives to search Abuja home

Kindly Share This Story:

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The embattled former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday led operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to search his Abuja home in the continued effort to unravel the truth in the alleged $30,000 scam involving the social critic.

However, the search was carried out with a search warrant issued by an Abuja court at the instance of the anti-graft agency.

But a source close to the operation said although Sani, accompanied by relatives, led the operatives to search his home in Wuse 2 area of Abuja, nothing worthy of note was found in the apartment.

A second source told Vanguard that the wife of ASD Motors chairman, who is the complainant in the matter, appeared before EFCC interrogators on Tuesday and corroborated her husband’s submission that the former lawmaker actually sought and collected the $30,000 as a bribe to help him escape trial by EFCC.

The woman, the source said, was emphatic that contrary to Sani’s claim that he wanted to buy a vehicle from ASD Motors and ended up collecting the cash, the issue of buying a vehicle actually came as “an afterthought.”

However, Vanguard gathered on Wednesday night that there had been mounting pressure on ASD Motor boss to withdraw the petition against “a fellow Northerner” and settle the matter amicably, an issue that the businessman has been reportedly grappling with since November last year.

