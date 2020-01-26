Alleged fake NYSC certificate: Group urges Buhari to sack NDDC boss, Nunieh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

Transparency and Integrity Crusaders, a civil society group, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve Joi Nunieh of her duties as the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, over her alleged non-possession a valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate.

The group, in a statement by its Executive Director, Dr Emmanuel Ekpo said the development was being shielded “from the public space due to the tacit support of a top Government Official who has been protecting her.

“Traditionally, all appointees of critical Government Institutions are under obligation to submit their certificates to Police Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) as well as the DSS for vetting/confirmation of their authenticity before they are allowed to commence work.

“Accordingly, when the Federal Government announced the appointment of a new Board for the NDDC in August last year, all the nominees were invited to the FIB Headquarters in Garki Abuja for vetting.

” All the Board Nominees (including Joi Nunieh who was then the nominee as State Rep for Rivers State) reported to the FIB office on the 5th of September 2019 and were requested to submit copies of their educational qualifications and NYSC discharge certificate.

“Joi Nunieh pleaded to be allowed to go home to bring her documents including her NYSC discharge certificate. She has failed to provide the items for vetting to date. The investigation has revealed that she has been fraudulently parading a fake / forged NYSC discharge certificate over the years and is now afraid of providing the document now for scrutiny.

“Nigerians are aghast at the attempts by collaborators to sweep this NYSC forged certificate saga of Joi Nunieh under the carpet which has impugned on the reputation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We’re therefore calling on the President to direct the Inspector General of Police, Director-General, Department of State Services, the ICPC to commence a holistic investigation and prosecute Joi Nunieh for forgery.

The group vowed to mobilize a nationwide protest to demand the immediate removal of the Ag. NDDC MD as a result of her non-possession of a valid NYSC discharge certificate.

As at the time of filing report, the effort was still being made to reach Joi Nunieh for comment on the matter. However, a source close to the NDDC boss described the allegation as false, insisting that the allegation was the hand of mischief-makers.

