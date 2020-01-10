Alleged Extortion: Sen. Shehu Sani has questions to answer ― EFCC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has refuted claims that it is “prosecuting” Senator Shehu Sani because he is a known critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Commission said that Senator Shehu Sani is currently facing criminal investigation, and he is being detained by the EFCC in a very conducive environment, based on a valid court order.

“Invariably, claims in some quarters of the breach of his fundamental human rights is merely in the imagination of the purveyors of such claims.”

In a statement by the Acting Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr Toni Orilade, the anti-graft agency said: “Let it be stated clearly, that Senator Shehu Sani has questions to answer as regards the alleged involvement in name-dropping, and particularly that he obtained $25,000 from Alhaji Sani Dauda, the ASD Motors boss, in order to help shield him from investigations being carried out by the EFCC.

“For certain people to brazenly come out to defend a suspect, who is being probed for a serious offence as the one committed by Sani shows that they are not really conversant with his offence.

“It is unfortunate that certain people are ready to do anything to support evil for pecuniary gains. It is quite unfortunate,” Orilade said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

