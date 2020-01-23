Allegations against Omo-Agege baseless ― Delta lawmakers

Kindly Share This Story:

The minority leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, representing Ethiope East Constituency, Hon Innocent Anidi, and Hon. Barrister Charles Oniyere, representing Ughelli North Constituency 1, of the All Progressive Congress, APC, have in a strong term condemned allegations against Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege as baseless.

The duo noted that those responsible for the rumour should be arrested for public disturbance and breach of public peace.

ALSO READ: Armed robbers invade MTN office in Kebbi

“It behoves on us to say that those peddling rumours have failed to know that Omo-Agege’s political portfolio over the years has remained credible with immense accomplishment.” The lawmakers further hinted that such allegation against the Deputy Senate President could portend danger if not cautioned immediately.

“Let us remind political distractors and job seekers that Senator Omo Agege can never be distracted with mere allegations, knowing well that God chooses who he makes, and so, whatever trap enemies of progress set against his personality would soon be scattered like packs of the card”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: