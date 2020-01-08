Vanguard Logo

All is well, says Trump after Iran’s rocket attacks on U.S. troops

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said all was well shortly after Iran claimed responsibility for multiple rocket attacks on two military bases housing U.S.-led coalition forces in Iraq.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties and damages taking place now.

“So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!

“I will be making a statement tomorrow morning”, Trump said in a tweet.

Reports say no fewer than a dozen rockets struck the Al Asad Air Force Base in western Iraq and another located in Erbil.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)  said they fired the missiles in retaliation for the death of Iranian top military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. strike in Iraq on Friday.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” IRGC said in a statement.

Later, the Foreign Minister of Iran, Javad Zarif, tweeted that the IRGC attack was in self defence under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” Zarif said.

Media reports quoted Iraqi security officials as saying there were no casualties in the attacks.

