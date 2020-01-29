Alibaba calls out feminists, says they should stop misleading other women

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Ace-comedian, Ali Baba has gone hard on women who call themselves feminists, asking them to stop deceiving other women on how to handle anger and revenge.

He said they should be ready to face the consequence of their actions.

The humour merchant was reacting to a story that went viral recently, where a lady who went berserk and destroyed everything her boyfriend laboured for.

“So because he broke up with you, you go commit suicide? Say who die? Because he got another woman pregnant, you went on a hunger strike, but why?” Ali Baba tweeted.

He also had a piece of advice for men: “Men to need to learn some serious anger management skills. Why beat up a woman because she said it is over? Are women finished? Or because she got pregnant for another man, you turn #aquaman at 3rdmainland bridge and you cannot even swim.”

“When you have done something and the consequences come calling, pick the call. Don’t run from what you called upon yourself” he concluded.

vanguard

