By Adeola Badru

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Oyo State chapter has called on people of the state, to remain calm, as the dissolved local government chairmen are set to resume to their respective offices against the wish of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The ALGON chairman in the state, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye made the call on Sunday, in a statement made available to newsmen.

Abass-Aleshinloye, who allayed the fears of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees(NULGE) over their planned strike action on Monday(today)as a result of unresolved local government chairmanship tussle, added that as the democratically elected chairmen and councillors of local government and council areas, all local government workers should return peacefully to their duty posts to perform their constitutional duties to the grassroots in obedience to the electoral mandate of people of the state.

His words: “This is legitimate after the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, has again called the attention of Oyo State Government and the Inspector-General of Police to the subsisting Supreme Court judgment reinforcing Section 7 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and pronounced as illegal and unconstitutional the dissolution of elected local council administration by state governors or state assemblies in Nigeria with no court order to back it up.”

“Democracy grows and thrives on the observance of the Rule of Law and popular participation for Peace, Justice and Development to be entrenched in our society.”

“As a peace-loving organisation of responsible people and local government administrators, ALGON has taken the path of law to reclaim our mandate freely given by our people at the grassroots before achieving the well-deserved victory after long-drawn legal and political battles to defend democracy and the rule of law.”

“We also wish to reassure all our people in the pace-setter state that there is no cause for alarm as the police command as directed by the Inspector-General of Police and all other security agencies have assured us all of the safety of lives and property and are fully on ground to forestall any threat to peace by few disgruntled elements who may want to return our dear state to a theatre of violence.”

The ALGON chairman, however, reiterated the willingness of other local government chairmen to work with the state government for the progress, peace and stability of the state.

“We assure His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, of our collaboration in providing good governance for the people of our dear state and state that we have no personal or partisan grudge against him. Together, we shall make Oyo State greater for the benefit of all,” he pledged.

