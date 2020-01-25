Kindly Share This Story:

Reports from the field in the court-ordered re-run election for the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District taking place only in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, today has it that violence has been unleashed in the area by unknown gunmen.

Giving updates on the election, the acting Secretary of Akwa Ibom State Movement, AILM, a socio-political organization in the state, Solomon Abasiekong Esq, said the entire Akwa Ibom people are disappointed by a serving minister’s actions.

Also read:

He said those perpetrating this election violence, should remember that election is not war but a contest of two brothers seeking to serve the masses.

He disclosed that armed thugs wielding guns and other dangerous weapons stormed Units 5 and 8 respectively in Ward 11, and carted away voting materials and abducted the INEC officials at the unit.

Abasiekong said, the thugs led by a minister’s cousin, shot indiscriminately into the air and seized all the materials.

“ The INEC officials were manhandled and abducted. As I speak, I don’t know where they are. It is very sad that the innocent INEC officials who are only here to do their job have become victims of election violence unleashed by sons of the state”, he said.

He called on the international community to take note of what is happening in Akwa Ibom state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: