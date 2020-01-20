Akwa Ibom PDP protests Imo Supreme court judgement

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Sunday joined its counterparts across the country to protest what it called unjust and unfair ruling of the Apex court on the governorship of Imo state.

The protesters numbering thousands marched through the major Streets in Uyo, the state capital clad in black attire.

They were led by party leaders Obong Paul Ekpo, state Chairman of PDP, Mr. Emmanuel Enoidem, National Legal Adviser and Ini Ememobong State Publicity secretary.

Speaking, Emmanuel Enoidem said the judgement of the Supreme Court is not known to law and lacks legal precedence and regretted that the Judiciary which is the last hope of the common man has been compromised.

He pointed out that the removal of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Onnoghen was part of the plot by the Buhari led administration to penetrate the judiciary.

“On behalf of the body of PDP at the National, I stand here to say that Nigeria and Akwa Ibom State is mourning. We handed over power to the APC in 2015 in compliance with democratic best practice and since that day, Nigeria moved into anarchy under the leadership of Buhari.

“In November 2019, Atiku Abubakar and the PDP lost a petition because the Supreme Court said the PDP had not brought enough witnesses to prove their case but turned around to uphold the election of Hope Uzodimma when there were no unit witnesses.

” Was it only Uzodimma that had the whole votes in those polling units they added for him? What were the votes of the PDP and other parties in those polling units? These questions need answers so we know where we are going as a country. The declaration of Uzodimma as governor of Imo state has no legal standing”, he said

The Deputy Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Princess Felicia Bassey who spoke on behalf of the State legislators, said the Supreme court judgement was a clear rape on our democracy.

The state party chairman in a statement earlier, Paul Ekpo said, the solidarity March was important because silence in the face of tyrannical occurrences may be interpreted as acquiescence.

“The March is to register our displeasure over the recent political robbery in Imo state, where the apex court strangely computed and announced results which are contradictory with the existing reality, in the Governorship elections which held in March 2019” he said

On his part, Chairman of ALGON, Mr Frank Archibong who spoke for Chairmen of the 31 Local Government Councils in the state lamented, “When the Judiciary becomes compromised in a democratic dispensation, it means there is no hope for Nigerians”

Vanguard Nigeria News

