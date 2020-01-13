Akesan Market Inferno: Former Oyo APC guber candidate, Tegbe, provides N50m succour to victims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE 2019 gubernatorial candidate of the All progressives Congress(APC) in Oyo State and founder of Tegbe foundation, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbekn Monday, provided succour to the affected traders of the Akesan market inferno by donating millions of naira as palliatives.

Vanguard recalled that there was a fire disaster at Akesan Market, the major market in Oyo town last week which destroyed property and goods worth millions of in the market.

Tegbe, who returned to the country yesterday, visited the Palace of Alaafin of Oyo to sympathize with monarch and people of the town over the sad incident.

Speaking during the visit to Oyo to sympathize with market women and the Alaafin of Oyo, Tegbe said: “Beyond sympathising and making promises, it is necessary to begin a relief programme for those directly affected by the fire in Akesan market as their lives and daily needs won’t be on hold after this sad incident.

“To this end, I consider necessary, an immediate release of funds from Tegbe Foundation’s 50-million naira Trader Support programme for the market traders in Akesan.”

“I am committed to the welfare of the people of Oyo State in whatever position I find myself and will continue to do everything within my power to contribute to the socio-economic well being of the people of Oyo state.”

Tegbe was received by the Iyaloja and scores of market men and women.

The traders and the entire community were filled with ecstasy by immediate cash donations made to the traders, associations and interest groups.

He, however, used the opportunity of his visit to felicitate with the Alaafin on the monarch’s 49th Coronation Anniversary.

In the same vein, Tegbe also met with Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, foremost Oyo community leader who is coordinating the reconstruction efforts.

While speaking to the Archbishop, Tegbe who recollected memories of his growing up around the environs of the famous market, pledged to contribute in cash and kind towards efforts aimed at rebuilding the market.

