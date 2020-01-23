Akeredolu meets traditional rulers in Owo to curb scourge of Lassa Fever

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday met with traditional rulers in Owo Local Government as part of efforts to checkmate the scourge of Lassa Fever in the state.

Akeredolu emphasised the need for traditional rulers to mobilise their subjects to desist from all causative factors of Lassa Fever in their environments.

The Owo traditional ruler, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, commended Akeredolu for the visit to champion the war against Lassa Fever through the sensitisation meeting.

The monarch also lauded the present administration in making Lassa Fever treatment free in the state, while urging Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the disease.

Oba Ogunoye said he would direct his palace Town Criers to invite various groups to the palace for further sensitisation on how to combat the Lassa Fever scourge.

The Oloba of Uso, Oba Ademola Oyinbade Olanipekun, who spoke on behalf of other royal fathers, pledged their commitment to the state government directives on Lassa Fever control and extermination in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 16 casualties were recorded in Owo and Ose local government areas of the state in the last five days starting from Jan. 17.

vanguard

