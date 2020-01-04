Breaking News
Akeredolu appoints Ige acting VC of Adekunle Ajasin varsity

On 7:20 am
Adekunle Ajasin University Senate building

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the appointment of Prof. Olugbenga Ige as the acting Vice Chancellor (VC) of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA).

The appointment was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye.

Ajiboye stated that the appointment became imperative in view of the upcoming expiration of the tenure of Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun as the VC of the university on January 5.

He further stated that Ige’s appointment was in exercise of the powers conferred on the governor as the Visitor to the University.

The statement added that the appointment would take effect from January 6 and expected to last for six months.

Ajiboye stated that Ige was the Deputy VC (Administration) until his appointment.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajibefun was appointed VC of the institution on Jan. 5, 2015.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

