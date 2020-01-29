Akanu Ibiam Airport: How Enugu govt demolished structures to speed up work, reopening

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU- In a bid to ensure that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu undergoing repairs reopens for operation by Easter as scheduled, Enugu State Government has demolished all structures likely to impede work on the airport project.

The Government, last week moved bulldozers to remove all buildings and structures that encroached on the airport land, for safety and security of lives and property which FAAN had earlier identified as likely to cause obstruction on the speedy repair and safety of the airport.

The demolition exercise was carried out by the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, led by its Executive Chairman, Dr. Josef Umunnakwe Onoh, in company of officials of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, the Commissioner for Information, Chidi Aroh, among others.

Enugu State Government explained that the exercise was in response to the safety concerns raised by the Federal Government on the airport.

The Federal Government had raised concerns over illegal structures encroaching on the land of the Airport, including radio mast of the state broadcasting service, and Free Trade Zone and requested the Enugu State Government to address the challenges for safety and security of the people and the airport.

The Government has since complied with the request to the satisfaction of the the Ministry of Aviation and FAAN and work is progressing at the airport.

According to the information commissioner, Chidi Aroh, the demolition exercise was in continuation of the state government’s efforts to ensure that the airport reopens as scheduled by the federal government for effective operations.

Aroh disclosed that the Enugu State Executive Council, EXCO, in its first meeting in 2020, approved the request made by FAAN for the issuance of a composite Certificate of Occupancy, CoO and full acquisition of the airport land, explaining that the demolition exercise was part of the processes being carried out in the overriding public interest.

“Enugu State Government is committed to the safety of our people. We are committed to the welfare of our people and one of the most fundamental processes we need to undergo, to continue to grow the economy of Enugu State and the entire South East geo-political zone and beyond, is to ensure that this international airport, which is the only international airport South East of the Niger is fully functional”, Aroh said.

According to the commissioner, the demolition of the encroached structures will allow the installation of night landing lights at the airport, stressing that the state government is determined to ensure that any obstacle that hinders the full realization of the airport project will be duly addressed.

“We have received assurances from the contractors, from FAAN, that this airport will be re-opened for operations in April. Every land that is acquired by FAAN is acquired by the state in line with extant laws and we are providing all the necessary support for this airport to be operational. We are going to continue to put in the best of our efforts to ensure that the directives of the State Executive Council are carried out”, the commissioner said.

