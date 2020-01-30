Air Peace chairman charges youth to challenge ‘selves for success

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Chairman, Air Peace airline, Mr Allen Onyema, has charged Nigerian youth to challenge themselves and strategically position their minds for success. Onyema gave the charge recently during the 2020 edition of Thinkation Conference, a platform where top entrepreneurs recount their success trajectories to motivate the Nigerian youth.

Onyema, who narrated his inspiring success story, advised the youngsters to think more of what they can do for their country and not what their country can do for them. He implored them to start thinking outside the box and ‘breaking the rules’, which was the theme of the conference.

On wealth creation, he advised the youth to scan their environment for problems and develop innovative solutions to tackle such problems, adding that success does not happen overnight but requires a lot of consistency.

According to him: “You need to critically assess your environment, seek out inherent problems and create reliable solutions to such problems. That’s one way to create wealth”.

The Chairman noted that the motivation behind the establishment of Air Peace was to solve the problem of unemployment in Nigeria. “I was already making enough money off real estate; but I wanted to create jobs for many Nigerians. I was told that an aircraft could provide multiple jobs, hence my venturing into aviation”, he revealed. Onyema also chronicled how his peace interventions in the Niger Delta helped to quell the then militancy, which was disrupting oil exploration activities in the littoral region.

The Thinkation Conference is an annual event, organised by the Ubong King Foundation. This year’s edition featured motivational speeches by ace actor Richard Mofe- Damijo; comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun(AY); founder of Phillips Consulting, Folusho Philips; founder of Century Energy Services, Ken Etete; and a host of other successful entrepreneurs.

