Air France suspends flight over Iran, Iraq

France’s airline Air France said on Wednesday it has suspended flights over Iraq and Iran airspace after Iranian missile strikes hit United States bases in Iraq.

“Flight plans are adjusted in real-time according to the decisions of the French and regional authorities, throughout the world, in order to ensure the highest level of flight safety”, Air France said in a statement.

Iran’s action early on Wednesday was suspected to be retaliation for the US drone strike that killed its top military commander, Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad.

The development has further heightened fears of a fresh crisis in the Middle East.

At least two airbases housing US troops in Iraq were hit by more than a dozen ballistic missiles ostensibly fired by Iranian forces.

The US Department of Defence said two sites in Irbil and Al Asad were hit by the missiles.

