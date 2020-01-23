Akwa Ibom rerun elections: Police plan massive deployment of personnel

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom Command, said that there would be the massive deployment of personnel to ensure hitch-free rerun elections in Essien Udim Local Government Area on Jan. 25.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Nnadam Fredrick, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Thursday.

Also read:

Fredrick said that the command under the leadership of CP Imohinmi Edgal was ready to provide adequate security before, during and after the Saturday rerun elections.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command is poised to provide adequate security for the elections that will hold on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

“Consequently, there will be a massive deployment of human and material resources to the affected areas.

“Security will be provided before, during and after the exercise to ensure hitch-free processes,” Fredrick said.

The police spokesman said the commissioner had been working in collaboration with heads of other security agencies in the state to ensure success in the forthcoming rerun elections.

He said, “Besides, the commissioner has collaborated with other sister security agencies to complement the available security personnel.”

He urged the electorate in Essien Udim Local Government Area to come out en masse and exercise their franchise.

The police warned trouble makers to stay clear of the election areas, stressing that any person or group of persons caught would be dealt with accordingly.

“The police is on top of the situation. Therefore, we urge the electorate to go out en masse on the election day and exercise their franchise.

“Any attempt by any person or group of persons to cause trouble shall be dealt with in line with extant laws of the land,” he said.

NAN reports that the Appeal Court sitting in Calabar had urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct rerun elections into the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, Essien Udim Federal Constituency and Essien Udim State Constituency.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: