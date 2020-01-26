Kindly Share This Story:

…Says his people are Kidnapped, Raped and killed

By Henry Umoru

FOLLOWING fresh attack on his constituents yesterday by armed bandits, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has again appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the State Governor and all Service Chiefs in the country to as a matter of urgency, come to the aid of his people by finding a lasting solution to the Menace.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to Vanguard yesterday, Senator Musa who raised the alarm of continued attacks on his people, said that Arms Bandits launched what he described as successful mayhem in five different communities of Shiroro Local government Friday Night and into the early hours of yesterday, said that there was however no security presence in the area to for rescue.

According to him, innocent families in Kudodo, Galapai, Dnakpa; Makera and Dnalagwa were attacked, raped, kidnapped, displaced, killed and community members straddled in a state of despair.

Senator Musa said, “Armed Bandits launched successfully attacked in five different communities of Galapai, Dnakpa; Makera and Dnalagwa in Shiroro Local government this morning and no security was there for rescue.

“Innocent families have been displaced, killed, raped, kidnapped and community members straddled in a state of despair. As the attacks continued more villagers in my constituency are awaiting their fate as no sign of succour comes their way.

” It is confirmed that the bandits are attacking all through the night to this afternoon and most communities are in grave danger. as bandits have plagued most Local government of Niger East Senatorial District for over four months now.

“Please I want to again wish to appeal to Mr President, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the aid of my people. This is not the first time I am making this kind of passionate appeal but not much has been done to address the situation. I pray that his Excellency would hear my appeal this time and use his powers in this regard.

“I have no doubt that the Federal Government has the capacity to tackle the problem once and for all, considering the efforts of Mr President at tackling the insurgency in the north east since his assumption in office.

“I also wish to call on the Governor of Niger State, Dr Abubakar Bello not to relent in quest towards handling this unforgettable situation. I urge him not to relent but to continue to deploy all necessary machinery to arrest the menace once and for all.

“While I commend the resilient efforts of the security agencies in the state, I also call on them to redouble their efforts by ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous and dastardly acts are not only flushed out but arrested and adequately prosecuted.

“The military and the police should deploy more personnel to the area. To this end, I call on the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, to focus on the situation in Niger State and to establish more joint operations by also deploying more forces especially to Rafi, Munya and Shiroro local government areas where bandits seem to be having a field day.”

Recall that last week when there were similar attacks in his Constituency, Senator Musa had cried out that his people were being killed everyday by armed bandits without responses from concerned authorities.

Senator Sani Musa who had last week raised the alarm following fresh attacks by bandits in over eight communities in both Shiroro and Munya local government areas that have lasted for more than five days, also raised concerns over the increasing level of hunger and starvation faced by members of the affected communities.

The lawmaker who raised the alarm against the renewed killing of his people, said that the incessant killings of his constituents by bandits have continued to wreak havoc on communities in Shiroro, Rafi and Munya local government areas of Niger State.

He had lamented that despite several calls and appeals to concerned authorities for action on the situation, not much has been done, just as he said that he was forced to cut short his trip after he received news of the fresh attacks by the bandits.

Senator Musa who had described as unfortunate the fresh attacks in the area from 14th of January which left two persons, including a Village Head dead while over thirty persons have reportedly been abducted, said, “For several months now, my people (the people of Niger East) have not had a moment of solitude. Bandits have taken away sleep from their eyes, be it in the day time or at night. Many lives have been cut short, women have been raped, some even before their spouse, children have been turned to orphans and many have been abducted with huge ransoms being demanded. Cattle are being rustled, farm produce and other valuables are stolen. This is besides thousands of persons who have been rendered homeless.

“The havoc rendered by bandits to my people in the past few months is immeasurable and the pains indescribable.

“It is truly a sad situation that has continued to pull tears to my eyes seeing my people being put through such a torturous and inhumane treatment in the hand of a godless people supposed to give all concerned cause to worry.

“For this unwarranted situation I had to cut short my trip and return this morning after I received the report of fresh attacks on five communities in Shiroro local government area, which include Zongoro, Kwaki, Magami, Masuku and Maguga as well as other communities in Munya local government area. The village Head of Masuku was killed and his son abducted in the attacks which has lasted since 14th of January. I have also gathered that not less than 30 people have so far been abducted by the bandits.”

