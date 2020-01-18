Again, Erema FC clinches Total E&P annual football tournament

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

Perennial champions, Erema Football Club (FC) have again grabbed the annual Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and Total E&P Nigeria Limited Football Tournament for Oil Mining Lease (OML) 58 host communities in Rivers state.

At the 17th edition’s final staged at the Obite Civic Center, Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, the defending champions Erema FC, upped their game from two goals deficit to beat arch-rival, Elele Okinali FC 3:2 to lift this year’s trophy.

Erema FC’s is retaining the title for the 10th time in a roll and the fourth finals meeting with Elele Okinali FC and emerging victors in all.

Deputy Managing Director, Total, Port Harcourt District, Guillaume Dulout, said, “This competition has become hallmark and testimony of the enduring relationship we want to preserve with our host communities, notwithstanding the challenges and other adverse socio-economic environment of the industry today.

“Be assured of the commitment of the Total and our Joint Venture partners to continue to identify with our youths in their efforts to carve a niche for themselves through coordinated sustainable sports development programs such as this.”

Chairman, Rivers State Football Association, Christopher Greene, represented by a board member, Ibigoni Benjamin-Akobo, hoped the tournament would produce international football stars in the future.

