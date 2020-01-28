After two years in limbo, LASU ASUU elects new officers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

After being in the doldrums for about two years, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo chapter has elected new officers to pilot its affairs for the next three years.

They are Dr Adeolu Bakare from the Department of Economics as Chairman; Dr Babafemi Babatope as Vice Chairman; Dr Sylvester Idowu as Secretary and Dr S.A. Adebanjo as Assistant Secretary; Dr S.O Olabode as Treasurer; Dr S.A. Oladosu as Investment Officer; Dr Adeola Ajibade as Internal Auditor and Dr Ayodele Awotundun as Financial Secretary

This was contained in a press release by the new leadership made available to our correspodent on Tuesday.

The new officers were elected last Friday at a congress convened by a four-man caretaker committee of the union, headed by Dr Ishak Lakin.

Recall that the union has been dogged by controversies of different kinds that led to the sack of a number of its executive members in the last two years.

Among the then ASUU leaders whose appointments were terminated for one reason or the other were the Chairman- Dr Isaac Oyewunmi; Vice-chairman, Dr Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu and the Secretary, Dr Anthony Dansu.

The affected persons are still contesting their sack in court.

The new leadership said Dr A.O Adekoya from the Department of Medicine at LASUCOM led the team that conducted the affairs of the congress during which they were elected.

They added that by the development, both the caretaker committee and immediate past executive members of the union had been dissolved.

“We were specifically asked to facilitate the bringing together as indivisible group of all ASUU members, the payment of Earned Academic Allowance, the 20 per cent increment of basic salary of members based on the new minimum wage, the restoration of union’s check-off dues; construction of new ASUU secretariat, good welfare package and fostering of industrial harmony and to always carry along all campuses of LASU in the union activities,” they said in the statement.

