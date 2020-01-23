Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimoh Babatunde

The President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has said that Africa’s unmet infrastructure demand, which is worth $68-108 billion a year, offers huge opportunities for global investors.

Speaking Wednesday when he rang the bell at the London Stock Exchange, London, Adesina said the London Stock Exchange can help to unlock a lot of capital for meeting Africa’s investment opportunities.

He said “The Africa Development Bank has been a close partner of the London Stock Exchange. We participate on the Board of the London Stock Exchange Africa Advisory Group. And we are delighted with our partnership on the Companies that inspire Africa report.

Adesina noted that Africa Investment Forum, launched by the African Development Bank, helped to attract investment interests worth $40.1 billion last year, in less than 72 hours.

“We want to do more to leverage institutional investors. With institutional investors holding £8 trillion of assets under management in the UK, and only 1% of that going to Africa, it is time to change the trend.

“The African Development Bank looks forward to working with the London Stock Exchange to deepen the development of capital markets in Africa, and to attract UK institutional investors to Africa.”

The AfDB boss added that the synthetic securitization of $1 billion issued by the Bank has attracted global institutional investors to infrastructure in Africa, as the Bank is also working on improving African Capital markets access to domestic and international markets passive investment flows.

“The Bank will be working with the London Stock Exchange Africa Advisory Group to attract a greater a portion of the $5 trillion in global Exchange Traded Fund assets under management into African capital markets. And we look forward to developing green bond markets with you in Africa.”

Adesina said “We are excited about the recent listing of Kenya’s Acorn Holdings, the country’s first green bond in the Nairobi and London Stock Exchanges in January 2020.

“The African Development Bank also hopes to partner with the London Stock Exchange on our planned initiative to unlock dormant capital from existing fixed assets across Africa, with an estimated value of $4-5 trillion.”

