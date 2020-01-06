Breaking News
Translate

African players in Europe: Ayew off target for Palace

On 10:39 pmIn News, Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

African players in Europe

The European leagues in Spain, where Zouhair Feddal helped Real Betis in their quest for a European qualification place, and Italy resumed after the festive break and there was cup action in England and France.

Here is a look at some of the key performances from Africans playing in Europe:

ENGLAND
JORDAN AYEW (Crystal Palace)

The Ghana striker was unable to stop his Premier League side crashing to a shock 1-0 FA Cup third-round defeat against second-tier Derby on Sunday. Ayew has scored five times this season to establish himself as Palace’s main central striker, but he was held without a goal as the Eagles bowed out at their Selhurst Park home. Chris Martin scored Derby’s first-half winner and, adding insult to injury for Palace, they had captain Luka Milivojevic sent off after kicking out at Tom Huddlestone

FRANCE
ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING (PSG)

The 30-year-old Cameroon forward made the most of a rare start for PSG, who rested a host of big stars, as he scored in the 6-0 French Cup round of 64 rout of sixth-tier amateurs Linas-Montlhery. The former Schalke and Stoke player was on target for the last of the goals, three minutes from time.

READ ALSO: Investors gain N179.1bn amid buying interest in high cap stocks

SPAIN
ZOUHAIR FEDDAL (Real Betis)

Feddal earned Real Betis a hard-earned point against Alaves on Sunday as his second-half equaliser secured them a 1-1 draw in La Liga. The Moroccan rose high to head in Nabil Fekir’s cross 10 minutes after half-time for his first goal of the season, which cancelled out Aleix Vidal’s early strike for Alaves. A point at Mendizorroza means Betis are seven points adrift of the European places and have now gone three games without a victory.

ITALY
AMADOU DIAWARA (Roma)

Guinean Diawara came up short in midfield as AS Roma’s Champions League push was stalled with a 2-0 home defeat to Torino. Coach Paulo Fonseca blamed a problem in midfield as the Romans’ unbeaten five-match run in the league ended. “There were difficulties in the first phase of build-up, with Amadou Diawara and Jordan Veretout,” explained Fonseca. It made for a disappointing afternoon for Diawara who said: “We were not good enough at moving around enough to create space to work in.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!