Africa Magic unleashes three new reality shows, one drama series January

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigeria’s leading pay TV operator, MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the launch of 3 brand-new reality TV shows titled ‘Date My Family’, ‘Dr. Laser’, ‘Confessions’ and a brand-new drama series – ‘Unmarried’.

Date my Family, a reality dating show with a twist, follows the unique story of a suitor who goes for dinner with 3 different families of potential dates and eventually has to choose a date based on their experience with the date’s family members. In Date My Family, the suitor only gets to see his pick at the eventual couple dinner. It’s a 45-minute show that will air on Sundays, beginning from January 5, 2020 to April 26, 2020.

Dr Laser is a medical reality show about people undergoing plastic surgery in Nigeria. The show explores the motivations and emotions behind the choices people make to enhance or repair various body parts. The show will air on Fridays, beginning January 10, 2020 till April 3, 2020.

In Confessions, people confront their fears and secrets that have been eating them up. Viewers get to see real-life confessions between friends, siblings, and love interests, etc. These confessions might be good or bad or both. The person being confessed to is not aware until the camera begins to roll, so viewers get to see real-life reactions and situations. This 30-minute show will air on Mondays, beginning January 6, 2020 till April 27, 2020.

Unmarried is at heart, a story about friendship as three friends face challenges in their careers, in their dating lives, and their relationships. The dynamics of their relationships, the depth of their friendships, marital issues, romance, heartbreak, general issues that women go through personally and professionally will be explored. Nengimote (Nengi), Funbi, Kamsiyochukwu (Kamsi) grew up on the same street in a simple Lagos neighbourhood, although their personal decisions have taken them on very different paths through life. This series will air on Wednesday, beginning January 8, 2020 till April 29, 2020.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: