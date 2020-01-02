AFN targets good results, trouble free 2020 season

Kindly Share This Story:



Athletics Federation of Nigeria officials are hopeful that the new season will produce good results and crisis free administration as they target a good outing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Acting AFN president, Olamide George in looking ahead at the new season, submitted that the AFN board will strive to avoid the mistakes of 2019 and put round pegs in round holes.

“The era of square pegs in round holes is over. The AFN will be governed by its constitution and international best practice.

“It was the total disregard for this that made us objects of international ridicule right from the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia in 2018 where we ran foul of an international freeze on change of allegiance to the embarrassment in Doha at the World Championships, when Blessing Okagbare and Divine Oduduru were initially disqualified from the championships just because somebody failed to discharge his responsibility,” said George.

“We also saw how Oyesade Olatoye was stripped of her African Games Shot Put gold Hammer throw bronze medals. We would never again allow these mistakes to happen.”

George assured that the AFN has the athletes who can deliver podium appearances in Tokyo. ‘

“We will provide the administrative and technical capacity to help the athletes. Good enough we have a sports minister, Sunday Dare who is keen to provide support,” George explained.

He added that the AFN will also revive the golden league and organise grassroots competitions to keep athletes busy throughout the year.

