Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo react to Tinubu on Amotekun

By Dapo Akinrefon

Reacting to Tinubu’s comment on Amotekun, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, said it is on the same page with the APC leader.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin said: “We agree with Tinubu that Amotekun is not a threat to anybody. It is a measure to protect everybody in the Southwest whether you are Igbo or Hausa. Only criminals can be afraid of Amotekun. We read Tinubu’s statement, all he is trying to do is to constitute himself as a Tanko court, giving judgements over parties he does not listen to. This is not the time to be an apex court, it is time to state where you are and talking from all sides of your mouth because of Buhari.

All the insults we are getting from some people over Amotekun, we choose to ignore them, all that we want is that all those who call themselves Yoruba leaders, should speak out clearly because we are under siege.”

Also speaking, elder statesman and Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo said: “Is he talking to the Federal Government or who? His comments are too ambiguous. He should state clearly who he is referring to? What he is saying is deceitful. He should have come out to slam the Federal Government instead of dancing round the issue.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

