AfDB to invest $250m on water, sanitation in FCT

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The African Development Bank AfDB, has disclosed of its plan to invest about $250 million in the Water and Sanitation Integrated project of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, in order to complement the Administration’s efforts at improving water supply and sanitation in the satellite towns.

A Senior Director of the Bank, Mr Ebrima Faal, made the revelation in Abuja when he led a six-man delegation on a visit to the Minister of State in the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

Faal, also disclosed that the bank will invest in the development of Abuja Technology Village, adding that a number of studies are ongoing on the various components of the integrated project including ICT, fashion and infrastructural development.

He expressed satisfaction that over 20,000 hectares of land has been made available for the development of the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones SAPZ for job creation and poverty reduction in the nation’s capital, stressing that the bank will work with co-financiers to achieve set objectives.

According to him, “Giving the nature of the budget both in terms of water and sanitation, we are thinking of working together with the Great Climate Funds to come in as co-financiers”.

Faal commended the FCT Administration for the provision of land where the corporate office of the bank was built, just as he described the gesture as a fruitful partnership.

Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Mr Austin Elemue quoted her as assuring that the Administration will key into the project and all other projects that will be beneficial to the residents of the territory, adding that the integrated farming programme in the satellite towns will be pursued vigorously.

“I know that we are very keen to work with you and I have listened to you very carefully to elaborate on some of your projects. We have been working assiduously on the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ), and it might interest you to know that a task team is already constituted and besides that, expression of interest is ready for submission.

“If you look at it primarily for all that you have outlined today, the most beneficial for the people of the Federal Capital Territory especially the urban areas or the satellite towns is the integrated farming programme or urban agriculture. We have strategic plans and we are ready to work with you”, she pledged.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

