Actor, Ogbeni commends Okowa for film village project

Nollywood actor and Special Assistant on Talent Development to Governor of Delta State, Mr. David Onome Ogbeni popularly known as Dave Ogbeni has commended Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for the establishment of a film village in Asaba, Delta State capital.

Ogbeni in a chat with newsmen explained that the establishment of the film village will no doubt, compliment the job and wealth creation of the state governor’s electoral mantra to Deltans and None-Deltans.

Dave observed that Governor Okowa’s approval of the establishment of a film village would ensure the ease of movies production by filmmakers as the intensive cost and technical challenges faced by filmmakers would also reduce drastically.

“It will save cost for we filmmakers, because aside the security challenges, transporting our cast and crew from one location to another is very expensive” Ogbeni explained.

He pointed out that such a world-class proposed facility by the Governor would offer necessary cutting edge technology and set needed for the production of international standard movies under one roof at a subsidised rate.

“Without doubt, as the industry is rapidly growing, there is an urgent need for a viable film village in Asaba to house all equipment both human and material, everything needed for film-making considering the fact that Asaba is presently the hub of Nollywood movie production” Ogbeni added.

“The motion picture entertainment industry would then create more jobs and contribute better to the State Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as well as the national development of this country” he added.

The Special Assistant also commended the Delta State House of Assembly for the approval given to the establishment of the film village in Asaba.

He expressed delight that the film village will boost the morale of actors, actresses as well as others involved in movie production.

Ogbeni observed that Nollywood is the second-largest film industry in the world in terms of volume, but falls far behind Bollywood and Hollywood when it comes to revenue.

He tasked other Governors and stakeholders across the country to emulate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by providing an enabling environment for the nation’s motion picture industry to thrive.

He opined that Nollywood in particular and entertainment, in general, remain a major employer of labour, reportedly second only to agriculture that generates millions of dollars every year to this country adding that its importance to the Nigerian economy cannot be over-emphasized.

