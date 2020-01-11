AccessBET announces Davido as Brand Ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Nigeria: AccessBET, a leading sports bookmaker in Nigeria has announced worldwide superstar Davido as their official brand ambassador.

By this announcement, Davido will represent the brand’s image as well as appear in all AccessBET’s marketing campaigns.

With great odds and guaranteed fast payment of winnings , sports lovers can enjoy betting on their favorite teams via pre-match, in-play and also entertain themselves with varieties of virtual games.

The newly forged relationship with Davido is in line with AccessBET’s vision to ultimately become a renowned bookmaker in the world as well as providing the best online, shop and mobile betting experience in Nigeria.

In his reaction to the announcement, the music super star expressed great delight to collaborate with AccessBET, describing it as one of the best sports betting bookmakers in Nigeria.

“I’m a massive fan of Ronaldo and I also love Boxing so this partnership brings me closer to the things I have passion for. I am particularly excited to be a part of this new journey and I am looking forward to working with AccessBET,” he said.

In his own remarks, AccessBET General Manager , Mr. Kayode Akinbo, maintained that the company is pleased to welcome the multi-award winning superstar, Davido, as their brand ambassador. According to him, Davido’s vibrant persona and a worldwide appeal is something we love and this represents another positive step in the right direction for the brand.

