Access Bank partners UCH to provide IVF financing for women

By Sola Ogundipe

AS part of its commitment to the total wellbeing of women, Acces Bank Plc is partnering the University College Hospital, UCH, IVF Centre to provide affordable fertility treatments for the public.

This partnership is supported by the “W” Initiative flagship health solution- Maternal Health Service Support (MHSS) designed to help families overcome financial challenges in their quest for parenthood and wellness.

Speaking on the collaboration with UCH IVF Centre, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking Division, at Access Bank Plc. stated that “one of the challenges faced by individuals and couples trying assisted reproductive conception is the high costs involved.

“In line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) No. 3 on global health and well-being for all, we believe that this partnership will ease the burden of affordability and increase accessibility to quality fertility treatments. We are proud to have this laudable partnership with a renowned health institution such as the UCH.

“Hundreds of families have benefitted from the MHSS financing solution in accessing quality fertility and maternal health treatments and we have recorded scores of babies birthed from this scheme,” Etuokwu stated.

Also, worthy of note is that the MHSS is not limited to fertility treatments, natal support and other specialised procedures such as hysterectomy (uterus removal), myomectomy (fibroid removal), dental, bariatric (weight loss), orthopedic treatments are also covered.

Women interested in fertility treatments can visit the UCH IVF centre for consultations and access financial support from the Bank through their service touch points-

