Access Bank Plc has vehemently denied reports that its group managing director, Mr. Herbert Wigwe has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of fraud.

Some online news sites had reported that the Access Bank boss was arrested for his connection with the assets of former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, alleged money laundering for former petroleum minister, Deziani Allison-Madueke, as well as alleged inflation of contracts linked to former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

In a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, January 10, 2019, by the company secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, the lender denied the reports, stressing that its officials were only invited for interrogation over credit facilities that were availed Slok Nigeria Limited (owned by Orji Uzor Kalu) by the defunct Diamond Bank plc (which Access Bank had inherited following its merger with Diamond Bank) and which were secured by Slok’s assets charged to Diamond Bank.

In the statement, the bank further explained that the issues had been resolved.

Vanguard

