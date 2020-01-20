Access Bank customers win N50m in DiamondXtra savings promo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Babajide Komolafe

VIVIAN Onyebukwa, a Journalist with one of the national dailies and 1,044 Nigerians across the country, emerged winners at the quarterly, senior citizens and women’s draw of the Access Bank’s DiamondXtra season 11 reward scheme.

Speaking shortly after receiving the N500,000 prize cheque, Onyebukwa said she has been a customer of Access Bank for years, adding that she never knew she would emerge winner someday.

“I feel so happy and so excited. I never believe I would become a winner in the first place. All I had to do was to top my DiamondXtra Savings account, which I started with N5000 before I constantly topped it with bigger amounts which as a result made me N500,000 richer today. I want to say a big thank you to Access Bank.

Robert Giles, Head, Retail Products, Access Bank, speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, explained that the Diamondxtra initiative has been running for 11 years and has constantly grown with the number of prizes given out every year, adding that a total of N50 million was given out in form of cash to winners across the country. “As at the end of last year, we have given out N5 billion in prizes since inception. We had over 20,000 beneficiaries and as at last year, we had over 4,000 beneficiaries in which we gave out N50 million today,” he said.

