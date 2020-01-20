Accept Supreme Court ruling in good faith, Kano Commissioner tells PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

Malam Mohammed Garba, Kano State Commissioner for Information and Culture has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in the state to accept the Supreme Court verdict affirming the re-election of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje in good faith.

Garba made the call while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Kano, calling on the party supporters to remain calm and maintain peace in the state.

According to Garba, Ganduje’s victory at the Supreme Court is the will of God and the desire of the people of Kano state.

The Commissioner added that the victory was the real confirmation of the state’s journey to the Next Level.

“We are most grateful to Almighty God for the victory. This is not a victory for Ganduje alone.

“It is a victory for the good people of Kano state, therefore let us join hands together to move the state forward as we have been doing,” Garba said.

He also appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters to also remain calm and celebrate the victory peacefully.

