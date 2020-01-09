ABU: JAMB promises change of school for candidate allegedly denied Medicine course

Kindly Share This Story:

Says Miss Thomas didn’t apply for Medicine in ABU

By Joseph Erunke

Amidst controversies trailing her alleged denial for admission into Medicine by the Management of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, Miss Goodness Thomas, has been given a choice to change to any of her preferred choice of institutions other than the ABU, to pursue her preferred course of study.

But the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, which offered to assist Miss Thomas’ transfer her admission from ABU to another school of her choice, said she never applied for Medicine contrary to her claim, which had gone viral on the social media that she applied for Medicine, but was denied the course and rather offered admission in Anatomy.

Miss Thomas, who scored 302 marks in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, was later admitted for Medicine at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, following the backlash that trailed her initial denial of the school to admit her for the course.

The school bowed to public pressure by granting her request to study Medicine after it had offered her admission in Anatomy.

ALSO READ:

Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, speaking Thursday, in Abuja, during a meeting the board held stakeholders including Niger State Government to reassess her issue, said the candidate who had caused the controversial in public domain, had become uncomfortable to study in ABU, where she was given admission to read Medicine.

According to him, the board was ready to go all out to facilitate her admission in any university in the country to study the Medicine other than for her pursuing the course in ABU.

Oloyede said: “If they want her to be in another University, we can facilitate her movement,” adding that: “Having created that kind of controversy and sensation, she may no longer be comfortable studying in ABU.”

He, however, said: “But for her to change university, the right processes must be followed. No Nigerian university can admit her without the right processes because she already has admission in ABU.”

The JAMB boss warned against attaching religion and ethnic sentiments on sensitive issues unnecessarily.

Throwing more light on the issue, the JAMB boss said: “The evidence before us is that the candidate changed her course from Medicine to Anatomy,” Mr Oloyede, a professor, said. “We can see that clearly in the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS). She did that on her own and she was therefore not in consideration for medicine at all.”

He continued: “If she had not changed her course, she would have been number 36 (of 80) on the merit list of ABU for medicine.

“After she changed, she became number one in Anatomy and she was offered admission for that course. When we asked her why she changed, she said someone in ABU called her on phone to change her course. We asked her for evidence, there was none. ABU said they never advised her to do so.

“But despite that, ABU still went ahead to reverse the change she made and offered her admission in Medicine even though that was not cleared with CAPS. I asked her why she is not telling the world that ABU offered her admission in Medicine eventually. She had no answer.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: