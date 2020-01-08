Abiodun upholds Amosun’s last promotions, recruitment despite flaws

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has upheld all the appointments of Permanent Secretaries and recruitment into the State’s civil service made by the immediate past administration in the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun in the twilight of his administration

Abiodun, who made the disclosure in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital while swearing-in new permanent secretaries said the appointment of the Permanent Secretaries and recruitment made by the Ibikunle Amosun led administration in the twilight of his administration were fraught with non-adherence to the principles and laid-down traditions of the Public Service.

He said, “it is important to make public that we received with great commendations the report of the Review Committee on the appointments and recruitments made by the immediate past Administration between February and May 2019 in line with the resolution of the immediate past House of Assembly”.

“Let me state that we very much agree with the recommendations of the Review Committee, comprised of eminent retired Public Servants, that many of the appointments and recruitments were fraught with non-adherence to the principles and laid-down traditions of the Public Service. But, in line with our administration’s commitment to equity, fairness, justice and inclusiveness, we will not engage in any action or policy that may be viewed as vendetta. Rather, we will call on all to continue to put in their best for service delivery to the people of Ogun State”.

“As a result, despite some flaws, we have upheld all the appointments of Permanent Secretaries made in the twilight of the last Administration. The appointment of these new Permanent Secretaries further strengthens the bureaucracy and the capacity to deliver on our promises”.

“In the same vein, I hereby direct the Civil Service Commission and the Office of the Head of Service to come up with modalities for the regularization of those newly employed between the same period covered by the House of Assembly resolutions with a view to normalizing their appointments”, the governor directed.

Admonishing the new Permanent Secretaries, Abiodun said, ” I must be quick in reminding you that your appointment is a call to greater service to our dear State. You are to serve as standard-bearers of the Ogun State Public Service. By virtue of your office, you will also interface between the Administration and the Public Service, on one hand, and the Administration and the general public, on the other”.

In fact, you are coming at a time when your vast experience will be needed to add value and bring more initiatives towards the successful implementation of our Administration’s “Building our Future Together” Agenda. I welcome you all on board.

“Your respective appointments are nothing but testaments to your past records and a challenge to do more in the service of our dear State and humanity. No doubt, you have been selected from a list of many equally-qualified and experienced senior officers in the Public Service”.

He added, “the process that led to your appointments was not only meticulous and conscientious but done in the overall interest of the Public Service and the general good of the people of Ogun State”.

“As the Chief Accounting Officers and the Administrative Heads of your respective Agencies, you are all enjoined to make probity your watchword, and be prudent in the management of both human and material resources under your care”.

“You must, therefore, consider and see your subordinates as the important catalyst to achieving the greatness of your Ministries, Departments and Agencies”.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: