Abiodun swears in 19 Commissioners, 15 Special Advisers

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Friday advised the newly sworn – In Commissioners and Special Advisers in the State to see their appointment as call to service for the development of the state and its people.

Abiodun, who gave the advice at the swearing-in ceremony of 19 Commissioners and 15 Special Advisers held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, challenged them to see their leadership as the opportunity to improve the lives and conditions of those who need it most.

He said “this is the ideal that motivates our administration and why we have employed the services of professionals, experienced individuals who share the same vision and passion for the development of Ogun State”.

He said, “very quickly, we must decide on what we hope to be our legacy and impact on our people and environment if we want history to remember us favourably”.

“You must remain connected to them and be worthy ambassadors of our administration’s values of inclusiveness, fairness, equity and justice. Your work ethic, your commitment to service should exemplify our administration’s mantra, putting people first and working together for the common good”.

“Through your selection and subsequent appointment, you have been presented with a rare opportunity to lead and serve the people who expect so much from you in terms of performance. Their aspirations, their desires for growth and prosperity are hinged on your success. The dividends of democracy should not be elusive, your actions and performance should help our State blossom, grow well and our people to thrive.”

“‘This appointment is a call to service. Through your dedication, time and energy your character will be appreciated and esteemed. You have been designated because you are qualified and possess the right experience to make a positive difference in our dear State”, the governor said.

Abiodun noted that the delay in constituting the State Executive Council was a deliberate strategy to harness the creative abilities and energies of those who can deliver on the “Building our Future Together” Agenda of his administration.

“I must also state that no individual or group is solely responsible for your emergence. You are therefore not answerable to any one individual, group or godfather. You are accountable to the people who must be at the centre of your work at every point in time”.

“I urge you to be steadfast, prudent, accountable and to efficiently integrate your vision into our two approaches to governance. On one hand, our focus on the “Pillars” such as education, health, agriculture and food security, infrastructure and others will go a long way towards amplifying the “Enablers” of progress, such as good governance, ICT and digital transformation, and improving on the enabling business environment”.

“Both these enablers and pillars will manifest through our policies and programmes, thus actualizing the “Building our Future Together” Agenda.

“We will revitalize our educational system, create jobs and employment opportunities, develop our infrastructure and guarantee security of lives and property. The path to further development for our dear state also relies on further improving the power/energy sectors, our environment and physical planning as well as promoting vocational training. By doing this, we will surely create more prosperity for our people”.

“Your performance in office will be measured and remembered by your successful implementation of these programmes.

The newly sworn-in Commissioners and their portfolios are as follow Hon. Afolabi Afuape (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Hon Tunji Akinosi (Forestry), Prof. Sidi Osho (Education, Science and Technology ), Dr Adeola Odedina (Agriculture), Mr Olaolu Olabimtan (Budget and Planning), Barr. Gbolahan Adeniran (Justice) and Dr Tomi Coker (Health).

Others are Barr. Femi Ogunbanwo (Special Duties), Tpl. Tunji Odunlami (Urban and Physical Planning), Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun (Environment), Mrs Kikelomo Longe (Commerce and Industry), Mr Dapo Okubadejo (Finance), Hon. Oludotun Taiwo (Rural Development), Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat (Community Development and Cooperatives), Mrs Funmi Efuwape (Women Affairs), Mr Kehinde Oluwadare (Youth and Sports), Mr Jamiu Omoniyi (Housing), Mr Toyin Taiwo (Tourism) and Mr Ade Akinsanya (Works and Infrastructure).

