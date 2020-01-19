Abia PDP protests Supreme Court verdict on Ihedioha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia State chapter, has asked the Supreme Court to reverse its January 14, 2020 judgment which sacked Emeka Ihedioha from office and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma, as the elected governor of Imo state.

The party described the Judgment as an attempt to destroy democracy, stressing that it believes that the Supreme Court can reverse the erroneous verdict for the sake of posterity.

Chairman of Abia PDP, Chief Johnson Onuigbo, who stated this while addressing PDP faithful during a protest march over the judgment, in Umuahia, explained that the PDP national office had mandated state chapters of the party to organise demonstrations to register their disgust at the pronouncement of the apex court.

The party faithful who marched through Ikot Ekpene, School and Bende roads to the PDP secretariat at St. Finbarrs road, also displayed placards which read; “We cherish democracy passionately, judiciary, please don’t truncate it” Can a government that doesn’t obey the rule of law allow justice to thrive?”, “Judiciary, stop being cowed by Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, “President Buhari, leave judiciary alone”, amongst others.

Onuigbo told journalists that the Supreme Court appeared to have acted under pressure which was why they postponed the initial judgment from 13th to 14th January.

Vanguard

