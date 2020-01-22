Abia govt carpets Timi Frank over attack on Ikpeazu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA— Abia State government has carpeted former Deputy Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Timi Frank, for attacking Governor Okezie Ikpeazu over his trip to London, where he accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to the UK-African Investment.

Frank had criticised the Abia State governor for travelling with Buhari when the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was planning a nationwide protest over the sack of Chief Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State. He stated that Ikpeazu left Nigeria when his party, the PDP, needed him at home.

But in a swift reaction, Special Adviser, Media, to the governor, Mr. Enyinnaya Appolos, berated the former APC chieftain and charged him to “bury his face in shame,” stressing that Frank, who is now a PDP member, spoke like a “job man,” not like a party loyalist.

He disclosed that the arrangement for the trip to the summit had long been concluded before the Supreme Court verdict that sacked Ihedioha.

In his words: “It is difficult to place why a Timi Frank, who was anonymous and unable to deliver PDP even in his ward in Bayelsa State during the last presidential election, which PDP lost to APC, will try to vent his unguarded spleen on Governor Ikpeazu, who has remained a committed member of the PDP.

“Ikpeazu is not just a member of the PDP in Ward 7, in Obingwa LGA of Abia State, he is the leader of the party in the state and one of the national leaders of the party, a committed and trusted one at that.

“The time for frontline party politics is over, the time we are in now, particularly for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in Abia, is the time for governance.”

I hope Timi understands this.”“The arrangement for this trip had long been concluded before the controversial and unfair ruling of the Supreme Court that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State took place. It was the sad judicial development that provoked the emergency PDP NEC meeting at about the same time Governor Ikpeazu was airborne to the UK.”

Appolos explained that the UK- Africa Investment Summit would afford the Governor another opportunity to expound the Enyimba Economic City project at the world stage.

“Much as Governor Ikpeazu is not responsible for Timi’s unguarded spleen, no leader would prefer to attend a party meeting to attending a Summit where his ideas and programs for his people will be beamed at the global stage. I can assure Timi Frank that even the PDP is proud of this City, being the brainchild of one of its leading stars.

“In case Timi is not aware, Governor Ikpeazu is not on the President Buhari-led delegation to the maiden UK- Africa Investment Summit holding in London because he wants to enjoy the comfort of the presidential jet, but the Governor of Abia State is on the delegation because he is the bearer of one of the most important reasons Nigeria is part of the summit – the Enyimba Economic City Project.”



