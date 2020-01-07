Abia govt calls for vigilance as Lassa fever outbreak claims life

Kindly Share This Story:

Abia State government has announced an outbreak of Lassa Fever in Olokoro community, Umuahia South council area, stressing that a 28-year-old man has died of the disease.

Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Chief Egbulefu Eze announced the outbreak at a news conference and dismissed fears of a possible epidemic.

He said that the victim died on January 1, 2020, at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia where he was taken to, adding that it was after investigations that it was discovered that he died of Lassa fever.

In his words, “I want to report about an outbreak of Lassa fever at Olokoro in Abia state.”

He explained that it was the fourth time the state was witnessing Lassa fever outbreak since 1999.

The Permanent Secretary, however, disclosed that the government had always contained the previous outbreaks and assured that it was already on top of the present situation.

