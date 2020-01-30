Abia council to prosecute landlords channelling wastes to roads

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—Osisioma Ngwa council area of Abia State has threatened to prosecute owners of buildings in the council who channel wastes to roads.

Transition Committee Chairman, Osisioma Ngwa council, Dr. Ikechukwu Nwabeke, who stated this while inspecting buildings along Nicolas Street by Brass junction in Aba, said most landlords in the area had failed to provide soak away pits for tenants residing in the buildings.

Nwabeke explained that such unhygienic practices could cause disease outbreak in the council and urged health officials to ensure strict supervision of the area to promote healthy living.

“Some landlords channelled their waste pipes to the gutters because they have failed to provide soak away pits in their buildings. This is capable of causing disease outbreak in the area. We are giving them one week ultimatum to build soak away pits or face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

