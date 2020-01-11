Kindly Share This Story:

His Royal Majesty Obi Henry Ezegwukpo Jegbefume 1, Obi of Akumazi Kingdom, Delta state retired as a banker before the occupation of the throne of his ancestors came calling. He took time out of the one year anniversary celebration of his coronation recently to make some revelations.

He shared with FRED IWENJORA what he misses while occupying the throne and what he has learnt in the past one year.

He also talks about his father’s influence and pedigree and the pathetic tale of how the throne was the right of his elder brother who died.

You just had a low keyed in-house celebration of your one year on the throne….was it intentional that you did not roll out the drums?

This is exactly what we planned. We, I mean the full cabinet members of the Palace reasoned that it would be low keyed close family affair with some men and women of God praying for us all and the kingdom. You could see that this is what we did. There are many more years anniversary to celebrate in future.

So how has it been in the past one year?

The 26th of December is the anniversary of my coronation as Obi of Akumazi kingdom. I have just done one year yet.

Everything is moving on smoothly so far. I have been battling with understanding the true nature of the monarchy and how it is configured, a seat where you don’t have to be seen in any kinds of places. The king becomes reclusive and guards his privacy.

That is what I have been learning in the past one year.

What has been your immediate challenge?

We are yet learning much more about my people’s tradition and culture. I don’t think one can ever exhaust the deep issues that continue to show up.

Did you ever envisage that you would mount this throne?

Never. I was close to my father but it was my elder brother that was being prepared for leadership. But he died and the mantle fell on me.

To be sure I was not taking what’s not mine, I traveled round to meet my brother’s girl friends to see if any of them had his baby but there was none. The one that made me shed tears was one who confessed that she once took in with a baby but it passed. If my brother ever had a son, I wouldn’t have been on this throne.

So I see it as divine and continue to listen to the voice of God who put me on the throne.

The past one year has been a learning curve.

As a born again Christian, do you see any clash of traditions?

What has helped me is my ability to create a balance between the two realms. I try to be in the middle….that is tilting a little to the right and to the left.

There is always a meeting point between the traditions.

I try to give to Caesar what’s his due and to God what’s His.

The monarchy is like a prison where you are even deprived of your privacy…in what ways have you missed out?

My social life has been eroded. One has to go in early. There are no frivolous outings for me anymore.

Do you know that there are close friends of mine who wish to see me but may not because of one religious or traditional observance or the other. Some are told to return tomorrow. Some get mad at me. However there are also those who understand that I am only but a custodian of mantle of my ancestors.

Again the king may not shake every hand that is out stretched.

What generally do you miss?

I had concluded my career in banking before the throne chose me so may not say I miss the banking Industry.

However as the king, I generally miss my privacy. I miss my friends. I miss Lagos where I lived for long.

I am gradually learning to live reclusively in my community. I cannot just stroll out to be with my friends when I want. They only are required to come to me. Even if I am going out it must be with people.

Is your course of study coming into play as you grapple with leadership?

After attending Akumazi Umuocha secondary school, I studied Public Administration at Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma. I learnt about diversity of human character and theories about how to handle people. You have the good the bad and ugly in any human setting. It is an added advantage to have studied Public Admin.

Now what have you truly learnt?

I have learnt to listen more and talk less. I was at the feet of my father as he adjudicated cases of diverse interests. Now I know better. I have also learnt to be more tolerant and accommodating of all no matter whom.

Any thorny Issues in leadership in the last one year?

Herdsmen and youth restiveness are the biggest problems we face these days. We are being terrorised by herdsmen in no small way. In the past six months, my palm farm has been erased by herdsmen, a woman was allegedly raped a few days back. Not too long ago, herdsmen held my people hostage and robbed them of cash after beating them up. One of the victims has died.

A few days ago, one of my brothers was celebrating with full expectations about his upcoming yield only to return to his farm next day to see it utterly destroyed. He couldn’t be consoled. The story is same at Igbodo and other neighboring communities. If the people act in self defense, it will be misconstrued as taking laws into the hand.

Another thing we are battling with is the issues of cultism and youths restiveness but we are as handling it to the best of our ability.

You must have fond memories of your late father….?

Haba…plenty fond memories of HRM Stephen Chukwuyemeze Osagie 111. He mounted the throne at the age of 14 and reigned for 67 years. I guess he must have been the longest reigning monarch in Nigeria. He went to school and married on the throne. I know he was a great grandson of warriors of Akumazi.

My father was a very calm man who was a good listener and never at war with anyone. We only got to know about his quarrel with his uncle who was regent when he was in school. The man wanted to covet the monarchy and there was big quarrel within the community. His uncle was dealt with for traditional wrong doing. He kept telling us it was a lie until one day he opened up tell the story. That was the kind of man that begat me.

Vanguard

