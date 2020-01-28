A-Ibom Police rescue 46 NYSC members, security personnel abducted during re-run election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—AKWA Ibom State Police Command, yesterday, said it has rescued 46 persons abducted by political thugs during last Saturday re-run election in Essien Udim Local Government Area, comprising 25 corps members and 21 security personnel.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP, Nnudam Fredrick, stated this yesterday in a statement on behalf of the state Commissioner, Mr Imohimi Edgal.

He said: “Acting on a distress call that INEC supervisors and ad-hoc staff, security agents attached to Ward 10, Unit 6 were abducted and the electoral materials seized and diverted to a premises at Ukana Ikot Ntuen in Essien Udim Local Government Area, later identified as the residence of one Ibanga Akpabio.

READ ALSO:

“The DCP in-charge of Operations, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, DCP Auwal Muhammed swung into action and rescued 25 corps members and 21 security personnel.

“Electoral materials were recovered and 79 suspects arrested at the aforementioned residence. An investigation is in progress and further development will be communicated promptly.”

Kindly Share This Story: